AURORA, Neb. (AP) - An Indiana man accused of hauling marijuana through Nebraska has been fined $9,000.

Hamilton County District Court records say 36-year-old Larry Guieb, of Evansville, Indiana, pleaded guilty last week to attempted possession for sale. Prosecutors lowered the charge and dropped two others in exchange for Guieb’s plea. The judge also gave Guieb $150 credit against the fine for each of the six days he was jailed after his arrest.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper stopped Guieb’s sport utility vehicle on April 4 for speeding on Nebraska Highway 14 in Aurora. A search of the SUV turned up more than 325 pounds (148 kilograms) of pot and more than a pound of marijuana edibles.





