Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says it’s a “tough call” on whether to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court after his dramatic testimony on a sexual assault accusation.

The Republican is among a handful of undecided senators on Kavanaugh. He is a member of the Judiciary Committee, which is set to vote Friday morning on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The senator was weighing his vote after testimony Thursday from California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes when they were teens. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation.

Flake says Ford’s account “was compelling, but she’s lacking corroboration from those who were there.”

Asked how he will vote, Flake says, “let me process it.”





