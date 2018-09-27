Brett Kavanaugh indignantly chastised senators Thursday for mishandling his Supreme Court nomination, saying the delays and additional anonymous allegations have “totally and permanently destroyed” his family’s reputation.

With his face reddening, he accused Democrats of an unprecedented character assassination “frenzy,” highlighting “crazy stuff” accusations of sexual assault, rape, group sex and other improprieties. He warned that it may have permanently ruined the confirmation process for future nominees, since “what goes around comes around.”

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” he said.

Moments later, he broke into tears recalling praying this week with his 10-year-old daughter and her suggesting they should say a prayer for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who just an hour earlier had powerfully accused him of sexual assault 36 years earlier at a high school party.

He said the onslaught of allegations was the natural result of the venom Democrats have expressed toward him, pointing out that one member of the Judiciary Committee he was facing Thursday had called him evil, and another Democratic leader had said his confirmation to the Supreme Court would kill Americans.

“You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear the whole country will reap the whirlwind,” he said.

Judge Kavanaugh said he’s sailed through six FBI background investigations, several American Bar Association probes and three decades of public service and there’d never been “a whiff” of the allegations that he now faces.

He said he doesn’t question that Ms. Blasey Ford may have been assaulted by someone, but he wasn’t involved.

“I never had any sexual or physical encounter with Dr. Ford,” he said.





