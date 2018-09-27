SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (AP) - More details have been released surrounding a Kentucky trooper’s shooting of a man in a fleeing car that hit a deputy.

News outlets report court records say authorities chased a stolen vehicle Tuesday that crashed into a deputy deploying a tire deflation device.

Records say the trooper then fired into the moving car, and 29-year-old Roy “Hoopie” Glover and Michael Wilson soon fled on foot and were caught.

Wilson was shot in the neck and flown to a hospital. It’s unclear if he’s charged. Glover was uninjured and arrested on charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jon Williams was treated and released.

The trooper’s identity hasn’t been released.





