Fox News fired contributor Kevin Jackson over a series of vulgar tweets attacking the accusers of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Mr. Jackson said during the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford that she and the other women accusing Judge Kavanaugh are “skanks” and overly promiscuous.

“TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more,” Mr. Jackson wrote.

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women.



Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing.



TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJhttps://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

“#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY!” he also wrote. “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

He went farther than just those three women, saying that “Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies.”

It wasn’t challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part.



More will be sued and made to pay for their lies



Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Later Thursday evening, Fox News said it had cut ties with Mr. Jackson.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a spokesperson told reporters. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”





