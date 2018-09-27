Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee and her colleagues for putting on an “unethical sham” during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing Thursday.

The South Carolina Republican said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, had already referred Christine Blasey Ford to an attorney when she met privately with Brett Kavanaugh more than a month ago as part of the confirmation process.

Ms. Feinstein did not ask the judge about the alleged incident then or during his hearings earlier this month.

She released the information less than two weeks ago once Ms. Blasey Ford’s complaint was leaked to the press. Ms. Blasey Ford alleged Judge Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her more than 36 years ago when they were in high school.

Mr. Graham suggested Democrats delayed the timeline in hopes to hold the Supreme Court seat open ahead of the midterms.

“Boy, ya’ll want power. I hope you never get it,” Mr. Graham told the Democrats. “If you really wanted to know the truth, you wouldn’t have done what you did to this guy.”

Ms. Blasey Ford first contacted Ms. Feinstein about the accusation July 30.

Mr. Graham said Ms. Blasey Ford is as much of a “victim” as Judge Kavanaugh has been throughout the process.

“When it comes to this, if you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time my friend,” he told the judge.

Mr. Graham said he will be voting for Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

President Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders praised Mr. Graham on Twitter.

“[email protected] has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him,” she said.

The nominee has repeatedly denied any sexual misconduct.

“I never had any sexual or physical encounter with Dr. Ford. I never attended a gathering like the one Dr. Ford describes in her allegation,” Judge Kavanaugh told the committee. “I’ve never assaulted Dr. Ford or anyone.”





