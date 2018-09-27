LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man wanted for allegedly committing an armed sexual assault in Los Angeles last year has been added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

The FBI also announced Thursday a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of 46-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson, who detectives believe is likely responsible for additional sexual assaults.

In July 2017, Carlson committed a burglary during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon, authorities say.

Carlson was arrested, charged and released on bond the following September and fled to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. In November, he was seen in Hoover, Alabama, and then in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, Florida.

The FBI says Carlson could now be in any state or may have fled internationally.





