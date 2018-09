RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man is expected to be convicted a second time in the killing of a supermarket worker 18 years ago but this time spared the death penalty.

Donald Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death under federal law for the 2000 kidnapping and killing of Rutland supermarket worker Terry King. The conviction was later dismissed due to juror misconduct. Fell was facing an upcoming retrial in the death penalty case.

Fell is expected to plead guilty Friday in exchange for life in prison without parole. A judge must approve the deal.

Prosecutors say Fell and friend Robert Lee abducted King because they wanted her car and beat her to death that day in New York state.

King's family says justice isn't being served.





