Thursday, September 27, 2018

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) - A man has been found shot to death in an Atlanta area shopping center.

South Fulton police say officers were called to the Old National Village Discount Mall around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Fulton County medical examiner’s office said the victim was 24-year-old Jeremiah Wyatt of South Fulton.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported.


