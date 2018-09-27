SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) - A man has been found shot to death in an Atlanta area shopping center.
South Fulton police say officers were called to the Old National Village Discount Mall around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fulton County medical examiner’s office said the victim was 24-year-old Jeremiah Wyatt of South Fulton.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been reported.
