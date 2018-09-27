By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 27, 2018

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street in Mississippi.

News outlets report that Gulfport officers were called late Wednesday afternoon to a report of gunfire and found a man in his 20s. His name has not been released yet.

One witness said she heard seven or eight shots.

No arrests have been reported.


