GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street in Mississippi.
News outlets report that Gulfport officers were called late Wednesday afternoon to a report of gunfire and found a man in his 20s. His name has not been released yet.
One witness said she heard seven or eight shots.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.