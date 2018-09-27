LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man has been sentenced to seven years to life in prison for a random knife attack on a 75-year-old woman in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Christian James pleaded no contest Wednesday to premeditated attempted murder in a plea agreement. He was immediately sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jose I. Sandoval.

Authorities say the victim was attacked around 11:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017, while walking in LA’s Pico-Union neighborhood.

According to court testimony, James walked up behind the woman and stabbed her 14 times in the face, neck and hands with a 2½-inch (6.3-centimeter) blade. James was quickly arrested with the help of descriptions from witnesses.





