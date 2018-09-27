YORK, Pa. (AP) - A shooting in a southern Pennsylvania town has left a man and a teenage boy dead.

The shooting in York was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

City police officers found the man in the backyard of a home, and he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Authorities say the man didn’t live at the home, but it wasn’t immediately known if the teen did. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Further detail about the shooting have not been disclosed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.