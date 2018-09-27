ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A man’s scheduled trial on charges stemming from the 2016 killing of a 10-year-old girl at her family’s Albuquerque apartment is being postponed because prosecutors are appealing a judge’s ruling on evidence.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the trial of Fabian Gonzales was supposed to start in mid-October but has been put on hold indefinitely pending a Court of Appeals ruling on use of evidence on alleged drug use.

Gonzales faces charges of tampering with evidence and child abuse resulting in death.

In another recent development in the case stemming from the death of Victoria Martens, a judge earlier this month rejected a plea deal for a woman charged in the case.

Gonzales is a cousin of the woman, Jessica Kelley, and was dating the girl’s mother.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.