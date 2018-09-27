HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A woman who faced conspiracy charges in the 2015 death of two police officers in Mississippi has been charged with killing her boyfriend.

News outlets reported police have arrested 22-year-old Anquanette Alexander of Hattiesburg and charged her with first-degree murder in Sunday’s death of 31-year-old Greg Hawthorne.

Hattiesburg police also arrested 41-year-old Nikarra Duncan and charged her with obstruction of justice.

Police responded to a shooting Sunday and found Hawthorne dead in his home.

Alexander pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2017 in the shooting deaths of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin J. Dean and Liquori Tate, who were killed during a traffic stop. She was accused of conspiring to hide evidence.

Her sentence was deferred for five years. It was not known if she has an attorney on the murder charge.





