CUTLER, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say more than 40 headstones have been vandalized at a northern Indiana cemetery.

Headstones at the rural Carroll County cemetery near Cutler were streaked with paint, knocked over or both. At least one headstone was broken.

The Burlington Police Department says the vandalism at Ball Hill Cemetery is believed to have happened sometime Sunday or Monday. The damage was spotted by a grass-cutting crew.

Tips are being sought from the public as part of the investigation. The Ball Hill Cemetery Association is spearheading cleanup efforts.





