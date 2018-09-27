LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison in connection with the death of her infant daughter in 2007.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Sophia Zayas was sentenced Thursday after her conviction on a charge of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Her husband, Peter Zayas, is scheduled to sentenced Oct. 2 on a negligent child abuse conviction.

At the time of his April 2012 arrest, Peter Zayas was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base.

Authorities say Sophia Zayes and her husband caused the October 2007 death of their 2-month-old daughter, who suffered fractures in her skull, ribs and arms.

In his plea agreement, Peter Zayas admitted he left the child in his wife’s care despite knowing she had a history of alcohol abuse.





