CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a Northern California prison inmate who was stabbed by another prisoner has died of his injuries.
Pelican Bay State Prison officials say 25-year-old Jacob King died Wednesday. He was stabbed in the chest and back during a Sept. 19 assault in an exercise yard.
King was serving a nearly six-year sentence from Riverside County for driving under the influence causing bodily injury or death. It was his second strike.
Authorities say they believe the attacker is 36-year-old Lukes Ladewig. He’s serving a sentence of 43 years to life sentence from Siskiyou County for second-degree murder and injuring a spouse.
He was treated for minor injuries after guards used pepper spray and a baton to break up the attack.
There’s no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.
