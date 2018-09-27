PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say two city officers have been arrested for illegally detained a man during a pedestrian stop earlier this year.

Police say Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones were each suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss. They’re charged with obstructing the administration of law, false imprisonment, tampering with records and official oppression.

Authorities say Walsh and Jones didn’t have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to stop the man April 17. They say the officers improperly searched the man and his vehicle, then detained him in handcuffs for about 15 minutes before they eventually drove him a block away and released him.

Police officials reviewed surveillance video and determined the officers falsified the paperwork they submitted on the matter.

The Fraternal Order of Police says they will represent both officers, who are entitled to due process.





