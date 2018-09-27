MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are investigating reports of stolen mail.

WPVI-TV reports mail was stolen from United States Postal Service mailboxes in Moorestown. Police say thieves are targeting checks they can alter and cash.

Police say residents should pay their bills online instead of using mail. Authorities say residents who have to mail checks should use mail slots their local post office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorestown police.





