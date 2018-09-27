WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a man who was fatally shot in northwest Wichita was trying to rob the person who shot him.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night and found a man in his 20s dead in the street.

Sgt. John Bogle said the shooting occurred at the same time as a robbery attempt in the street, which may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Bogle says the man who fired the shots was the victim in the robbery attempt. The person was not injured. Bogle says the man who died was the alleged robber.

He says the people involved have no other connection.

The district attorney’s office will decide whether the case was self-defense or if charges will be filed.





