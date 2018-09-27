GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say thieves are stealing more hemp crops that they may be mistaking for marijuana.

Police said earlier this week that hemp has been stolen multiple times from a farm in Colchester.

On Thursday, police say thieves had also made off with hemp plants in the Georgia and Fairfax areas.

Industrial hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant but doesn’t contain enough THC, the psychotropic chemical in marijuana, to cause any high.

Authorities say in the most recent case, the male suspects wore sweat shirts and face masks and one appeared to have been armed with a handgun during the Georgia theft.

Police are looking for any information about the thefts.





