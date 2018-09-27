LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas are seeking a man on murder by child abuse and other charges in a fiery crash that killed his 10-year-old nephew and seriously injured two adults.

Police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Jonathan Mora hasn’t been found since the Sept. 15 wreck at a southeast Las Vegas crossroads.

Court records show Mora also is sought on multiple felony hit-and-run and reckless driving charges.

Police say a Nissan Altima with Mora driving may have been going more than 100 mph (161 kph) when it slammed into a Toyota Camry and caught fire.

Passers-by pulled Zion Jimenez and 20-year-old passenger Omar Moya-Luna from the wreckage.

Zion died several days later. A prosecutor says he was Mora’s nephew.

Police say Moya-Luna and the 62-year-old driver of the Toyota were seriously hurt.





