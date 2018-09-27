EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say police shot and killed a man who had held a gun to a bus driver’s head and ordered her to drive through red lights.

Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Allen Travers had been involved in a domestic dispute at his East Orange home shortly before he boarded the bus around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. City police started following the bus, and Travers allegedly pointed the gun at them as they approached the vehicle.

Travers eventually ordered the driver to stop in Newark. Prosecutors say he left the bus and pointed the gun at the officers who had been following the bus, and at least one officer shot him.

Travers was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The driver and the officers were not injured.





