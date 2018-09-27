SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe police say no immediate arrest has been made in a homicide on the city’s southwest side.
Police say officers responding to report of shots fired found the mortally wounded victim Wednesday night near Airport Road and Lucia Lane.
The victim’s identity wasn’t released.
