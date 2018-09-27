COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prosecutor is expected to appear in state court related to alleged misspending of public funds.

A bond hearing is set for Thursday afternoon for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson in the same Richland County courthouse where he has served as prosecutor.

Johnson was suspended from office last week following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state charges days later.

Authorities have been investigating Johnson’s spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia and the Galapagos Islands.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term and hasn’t responded to messages about charges against him. His federal arraignment has been scheduled for Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.