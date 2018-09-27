NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The state of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2015 killing of a 16-year-old boy who once made national news for his prowess as a baseball player.

Jericho Scott was shot and killed in New Haven in April 2015 as he sat in a vehicle near his home. Investigators do not think he was the intended target.

The shooter, who was wearing a white ski mask, fled on foot before taking off in a vehicle.

Police think there were many witnesses to the shooting who have not yet come forward.

The New Haven Register reports that when Jericho was 9 years old, he was banned from pitching in a local youth baseball league because he was so dominant.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.