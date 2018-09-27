SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Surprise police say the death of a 19-year-old man found fatally injured in a vehicle is being investigated as a homicide.

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said the man died at a hospital where he was taken after stopping at a construction zone where an off-duty police officer was directing traffic.

Klarkowski says investigators are trying to determine what happened to the man and that an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.





