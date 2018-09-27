SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Surprise have identified a man who was a homicide victim.

They say investigators are continuing to work through evidence in the case to determine the events leading up to the death of 19-year-old Joel Sanchez.

Police say a motive for the killing hasn’t been established yet.

Officers responded to a call about a man who had sustained injuries around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was transported to a hospital, but ultimately died from his wounds.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.