WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that ended on a western Michigan freeway.

Grand Rapids police say shots were fired Thursday morning, but no officers were struck. It was not immediately known if the man being pursued was wounded.

Officers in nearby Wyoming named the man as a suspect in an earlier slaying at a mobile home park. The pickup truck he was driving was spotted about 10:15 a.m. and police chased the vehicle onto US-131. The chase ended near downtown Grand Rapids.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.