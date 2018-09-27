CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspected arson fire at a city park in Carson City.

Deputies say they saw smoke coming from inside a restroom near the baseball fields at James Lee Park when they responded to a call at James Lee Park on Sunday.

They found a smoldering pile of paper in the corner of one of the bathroom stalls.

The fire spread to the interior walls causing several thousand dollars in damage.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the incident to report it to authorities.





