RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Tacoma couple in connection with the death of a man who was found bound and wrapped in a tarp at his home near Renton.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man was booked into jail on investigation of murder, arson and burglary. His 37-year-old wife was booked on arson, burglary and rendering criminal assistance charges.

Workers found the 67-year-old victim in a shed a week ago.

Investigators believe the male suspect went to the victim’s home, used pepper spray on him and then hit him on the head. They say the suspect then stole the victim’s car and later torched it with the help of his wife.

Detectives believe the wife was aware of the victim’s death but didn’t notify authorities. They say she helped her husband burglarize the home.





