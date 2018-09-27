MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his father during an argument.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that 25-year-old Jatarius Crump has been indicted in the death of his father, Jimmy Walker, in December.

Investigators say Crump and Walker were arguing in a Memphis home before Crump went to his truck, retrieved a pistol and fired into the house. Walker was hit in the chest and a woman was wounded in the neck. Three other people were in the house. They were not injured.

Crump has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the woman’s shooting and three counts of aggravated assault.

A phone message left with Crump’s lawyer late Wednesday was not immediately returned.





