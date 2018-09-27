FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of William Hoehn, accused of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Savanna Greywind (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Prosecutors trying a man in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb attacked his credibility after he testified he had nothing to do with the killing.

William Hoehn (hayn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, testified earlier that she cut the baby from Greywind and then Hoehn tied a rope around Greywind’s neck after he came upon the scene. Hoehn has denied it.

Cass County prosecutor Leah Viste pointed out conflicting stories that Hoehn told police after he and Crews were arrested. Hoehn acknowledged that, but when Viste suggested that Hoehn and Crews would do anything for each other, Hoehn said there were “boundaries.”

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Judge Tom Olson denied a defense motion for a mistrial at the end of Hoehn’s testimony.

10:15 a.m.

A man accused in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb says his former girlfriend is responsible and that her claim he put a rope around the victim’s neck is wrong.

William Hoehn (hayn) is on trial for conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, testified earlier that she cut the baby from Greywind and then Hoehn tied a rope around Greywind’s neck after he came upon the scene.

Hoehn testified Thursday that the rope was around Greywind’s neck when he entered the bathroom of their apartment. When Hoehn’s attorney asked him whether Greywind was breathing, Hoehn said he didn’t think so.

Hoehn earlier pleaded guilty to helping Crews cover up the crime.





