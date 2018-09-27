Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to question the veracity of Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago.

“I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying,” the president’s son tweeted of Ms. Ford. “Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

He was referring to Ms. Ford’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, when she said she has a fear of flying but was able to get up the “gumption” to fly to Washington for the hearing. She said she finds it easier to get on a plane if she’s going on a vacation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.