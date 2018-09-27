MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says if the U.S. Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh without an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations “it will cast a dark cloud over the Senate, the Court, and our nation.”

Scott is among a handful of Republican governors facing re-election who called on the Senate Thursday to delay a confirmation vote.

Scott urged the Senate to require an FBI investigation into the accusations.

Three women have come forward against Kavanaugh, including university professor Christine Blasey Ford who told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a Thursday hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations and accused Democrats of engaging in “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.