CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor in West Virginia says a grand jury has indicted 17 people from West Virginia and Michigan on drug and firearms charges.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of the Northern District of West Virginia announced the indictments Wednesday. His office said in a news release that 11 of the people have been arrested.

The 72-count indictment alleges a conspiracy to distribute heroin, oxycodone and cocaine in Monongalia County and elsewhere for more than a year.





