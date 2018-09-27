PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges in a Phoenix car crash that killed a man and injured four other people.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Jacqueline Sayre is facing one count of manslaughter and two counts each of aggravated assault and endangerment.

They say the car Sayre was driving about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday allegedly crossed the center line of a street and collided with a vehicle carrying five people.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Andrade was among the four passengers and died from his injuries at a hospital.

They say two adults and one of two children in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Police say Sayre was travelling alone in her car at the time of the crash and believed to be driving impaired.





