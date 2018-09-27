LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Colorado woman has been sentenced to about two years in federal prison for fraudulently billing insurance companies for $5 million by using unsuspecting chiropractors in the Louisville area.

A federal judge sentenced 40-year-old Claudia Lopez, of Fountain, Colorado, this week in Louisville. Lopez will also serve 3 years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville says around 2012, Lopez and five others recruited the chiropractors in order to obtain and use the chiropractors’ names to fraudulently bill insurance providers.

After that, they recruited employees from a nearby business to seek chiropractic services from the clinics. Federal prosecutors say the clinics billed more than $5 million for muscle relaxant injections that never occurred using the employees’ personal identification.

The court also ordered Lopez to pay more than $232,000 in restitution.





