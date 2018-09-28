CARROLTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Carrolton, Texas, say a 31-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a junior varsity football game.

Police Chief Derick Miller says no students were involved in the shooting that took place Thursday night in the parking lot during the game between Hebron High School and Irving Nimitz.

Miller said a 47-year-old suspect was arrested.

No names have been released.

Police say in a Facebook post that witnesses reported the two men fighting in the stands on the home side of the field, then went into the parking lot where the shooting took place.





