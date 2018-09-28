NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) - Two men are charged with murder and a third faces lesser charges in a fatal robbery outside a Nashville bar that police have said may be linked to other local shootings.

Grand jury indictments were recorded on Friday against Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III, according to the Davidson County district attorney’s office. Charges include first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

They are accused of killing Jaime Sarrantonio, 30, and Bartley Teal, 33, in a parking lot on Aug. 17 after the victims left The Cobra bar in East Nashville.

Two other people were with Sarrantonio and Teal at the time, but neither was injured.

Police have said the crime might be linked to other local shootings, including an Aug. 14 robbery that left 31-year-old Kendall Rice dead.

A third suspect, Lacory Lytle, faces charges that include identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Court records show that Logsdon was convicted last year of facilitation of aggravated robbery and placed on five years’ probation. He was charged with violating his probation in June of this year and was arrested two days later for driving with a suspended license but was later released.

Lytle was convicted of aggravated assault in June of this year and placed on five years’ probation. Records obtained from the Tennessee Bureau of investigation show he violated probation four times from 2014 to 2016.

The news release from the district attorney’s office did not say who the attorneys for the suspects are.

___

Adrian Sainz in Memphis contributed to this report.





