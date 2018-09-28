NEW YORK (AP) - Police have released a surveillance video of a father in the Bronx who was shot in the leg while his 3-year-old daughter was spared.

Three armed men are seen pulling weapons on the man in the borough’s University Heights neighborhood, before fleeing.

Police say the wild scene was captured on Thursday afternoon, when one gunman fired a shot that hit the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The girl was not hurt.

Authorities were investigating the circumstances of the violence. No names were released.





