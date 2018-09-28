RENO, Nev. (AP) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a series of burglaries at commercial businesses in the Midtown area south of the downtown casino district.

Reno police say there’s been a spike the past six months in thefts by Midtown burglars who break through glass doors or windows typically in the late evening or early morning hours.

Investigators say they’ve been targeting electronics and cash, and usually are in and out within 30 seconds or a minute.

It’s not known if it’s an organized group of criminals or suspects working independently. Surveillance video has captured different suspects committing the crimes.

Anyone with information should call Reno Police at 775-334-2144 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.





