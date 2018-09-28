RENO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say Reno police fatally shot a man after he disregarded commands and drove a pickup toward officers as police responded to family disturbance incidents involving him.

The Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting Sunday evening of Phillip Serrano.

According to a statement released Thursday evening by the investigating agencies, six officers fired at the pickup.

The agencies said their investigation is continuing.





