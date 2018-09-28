GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Bellevue woman in 2016.

Fifty-two-year-old Suzette Langlois was fatally shot in her vehicle while parked in the driveway of her home. Brown County sheriff’s officials say the homicide was not a random act of violence.

Deputies took a 46-year-old man into custody at his home on the Menominee Indian Reservation Wednesday. An arrest warrant had been issued for first-degree intentional homicide.

Court records show the man has a lengthy criminal record including felony charges for substantial battery, domestic abuse, child abuse and intimidating a victim.





