PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say they’ve arrested two suspects in the shooting of a Lyft driver who was struck while waiting in a drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant.

Police said Friday that 18-year-old Eric Vela and a 17-year-old suspect are facing aggravated assault charges in the shooting of the ride-hailing app driver, who was 40 years old when the incident took place in April.

Police say Vela was already in custody on two other aggravated assault charges.

The Lyft driver was critically injured but survived after being shot in the head.





