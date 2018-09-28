TINICUM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot his father and wounded his mother following an argument in their Pennsylvania home.

Matthew Hox was captured around 3 a.m. Friday in a wooded area not far from the Tinicum home, several hours after the shootings occurred. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the 31-year-old would face.

Hox’s 77-year-old father, Henry Hox, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 62-year-old mother, Donna Hox, was being treated at a hospital.

Authorities say it’s not clear what the family was arguing about or what spurred the shooting, which occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday. The gun that apparently was used in the shootings was recovered in the residence.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone else was in the home at the time





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.