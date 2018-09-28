BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese in Burlington, Vermont says he is waiving all nondisclosure agreements abuse victims signed with the church.

The Burlington Free Press reports Bishop Christopher Coyne said Friday that the victims are “now free to tell the story of what happened to them as they see fit.”

His decision comes as authorities investigate allegations of physical, mental and sexual abuse and murder at the now-shuttered St. Joseph’s Orphanage in the city.

Coyne says he hopes waiving NDAs will “allow the truth of what happened” to be heard.

He says the waiver only applies to NDAs signed with the diocese, and not those involving a religious community or school.

He says the diocese will still honor its agreements and maintain the privacy of anyone who signed them.





