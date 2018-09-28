NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen says an FBI investigation of a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a chance to restore “self-respect” in the Senate, but the Senate candidate stopped short of saying how he would vote on the nomination.

Bredesen says if the claims have substance, senators should take that into consideration before voting.

The GOP decided Friday to delay voting on the nomination for a week to allow the FBI to investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Bredesen’s remarks follow criticism from his Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, that he should clearly state which way he would vote. Blackburn supports Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker have said they will vote in favor of Kavanaugh.





