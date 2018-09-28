When the new NHL regular season begins, Washington will transform into Hockey Town once again.

The Washington Capitals’ season opener Oct. 3 vs. the Boston Bruins will be shown live on Capital One Arena’s video board on G Street for an outdoor viewing party, Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced.

Capitals players will begin to arrive at the arena at 4:45 p.m. for the “Rock the Red Carpet” event on F Street. And NBC Sports will bring its pre-game show, “NHL Live,” on the road this season with its first stop being in Washington for he season opener.

The Capitals will hang their Stanley Cup banner, the first in franchise history, that night in a pregame ceremony.

The city will close portions of the streets around Capital One Arena to vehicular traffic, including on F Street NW from 6th Street to 7th Street NW starting at 2:30 p.m. The rest of the closures will take place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.:

G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street NW.

8th Street from G Street to H Street NW.

F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW.

Parking will be disallowed on the following streets from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday:

G Street between 7th Street and 9th Street NW.

F Street between 6th Street and 9th Street NW.

7th St between E Street and H Street NW.





