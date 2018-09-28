HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama city has lost its bid to keep prosecutors from seeing documents about a police officer charged with murder.

A Madison County judge ordered the city of Huntsville to provide prosecutors with information from an internal review board about officer William Darby, who’s charged in the shooting death of a man in April.

News outlets report Circuit Judge Donna Pate ruled after a hearing Friday.

A grand jury indicted Darby on a murder charge in the fatal shooting in April of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker, who police say was armed and suicidal. Darby and other officers testified at an internal hearing and were told the information wouldn’t be used against them in court.

The judge ruled that Darby’s statements have to be released to prosecutors, a move the city opposed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.